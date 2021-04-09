Vakeel Saab Leaked Online For HD Download: Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab has hit the theatres on Friday, April 9, 2021. The Telugu legal-drama film directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, is a remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink (featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Andria Tariang). Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj. The film has received a positive response as of now. However, there is sad news for fans and makers, as Vakeel Saab has been leaked online on day 1 of its release in India in full HD quality. The leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the Box Office collection. Vakeel Saab has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. Also Read - The Big Bull Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

In the film, Pawan Kalyan has essayed Amitabh Bachchan's role. The film's release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now it has released theatrically today. Vakeel Saab is Pawan's first film after a gap of two years. The actor has been on a sabbatical after which the COVID-19 scare ruined his plans of making a comeback.

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).