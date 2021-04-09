Vakeel Saab Twitter Review: Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film Vakeel Saab has hit the big screens on April 9, 2021, Sunday. The film, directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, is a remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink (featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Andria Tariang). After the first show today, fans and critics took to their respective Twitter handles to share their experience after watching Vakeel Saab. Netizens have praised the film and the spectacular actings of the lead actors. The courtroom drama has a generous amount of masala to offer the audience. Also Read - Vakeel Saab: Dil Raju Is A Die-Hard Fan of Pawan Kalyan And This Video Proves It All, Watch Now

One of the Twitter users wrote: “#VakeelSaab is a wonderfully crafted, thought-provoking story with rich performances. Highest honours to @PawanKalyan Garu for his superb performance n more importantly, for accepting this great content. Huge Congratulations to #SriRamVenu & team n #DilRaju garu on #BlockBuster”. Another one wrote: “Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s #VakeelSaab is a Blockbuster!!!! Extraordinary word-of-mouth from the early shows across the globe.Collision symbol”. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Vakeel Saab has released theatrically with 50% occupancy, even after the theatres are facing the heat in most parts of India as COVID-19 numbers climb up. The film is expected to do good business as its morning shows did a fabulous business. Also Read - Pawan Kalyan's Fans go Berserk at Vakeel Saab Trailer Launch in Andhra Pradesh, Chaos Recorded on Video

Check some more Vakeel Saab’s Twitter reations:

Mass kaa baap #vakeelsaab no words no arguments only judgement Blockbuster! Jai powerstar @PawanKalyan 🙏 — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) April 9, 2021

BLOCKBUSTER VAKEEL SAAB POWERSTAR ON 🔥🔥🔥 CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ENTIRE TEAM 👏👏👏 #VakeelSaab — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) April 9, 2021

Excellent 2nd half, Court scenes superb, Kalyan at his best, @MusicThaman BGM tho Siva thaandavam chesesadu 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Hitttuuu Bomma 👌👌👍👍 #VakeelSaab https://t.co/PIqLIUrJkf — YATHI®️ (@ursyathi) April 9, 2021

Who’s a more “power”ful voice than @PawanKalyan garu to raise for the plight and rights of our women!! #vakeelsaab is a need of the hour film for our society. It’s not for women. It’s for our sons and brothers. Go watch it! — BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) April 9, 2021

He is Back on screen almost after 3 years ❤️

Wishing our dearest Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu, director #SriramVenu garu, Producer #DilRaju garu, @MusicThaman darling and entire team of #VakeelSaab all the very best for the earth shattering release. 💥 👍@SVC_official pic.twitter.com/ty9ym9dZmc — Bobby (@dirbobby) April 9, 2021

The film’s release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now it has released theatrically today.