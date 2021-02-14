Bollywood’s iconic actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Valentine’s Day i.e. February 14, 2021, shared two posts for the loves of her life, dedicating one to her son Taimur Ali Khan and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. The first picture features Saif embracing the diva. He is seen sporting a moustache and dressed in a chequered shirt paired with denim. Kareena jokes about his moustache and writes, “I have loved you despite this moustache… my forever Valentine,” she wrote alongside the image. Also Read - When Harbhajan Singh Surprised Geeta Basra on Valentine's Day | Exclusive - Love Story



Kareena Kapoor Khan then shared an adorable image of Taimur pouting, she told the world that her munchkin pouts like her and captioned it: “Not because you pout like me… but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat.”

Bebo is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan. Her due date is coming close. She is in the third trimester and the second child of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena can come any time as the due delivery date is after 5 days. Randhir Kapoor confirmed the date of delivery while interacting with Bollywood Bubble. When asked about the delivery date, he said, “She is due around 15th February.” Expressing his excitement to turn grandfather (nana) yet again.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly started dating after Tashan. They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to son Taimur in 2016.

She is currently expecting their second baby and often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.