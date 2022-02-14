Valentine’s Day 2022: Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are setting some major couple goals for their fans on Valentine’s Day, i.e. February 14 with a lovey-dovey post and pictures from their celebration. They make a gorgeous couple. Even when they were featured on a music video, they could make the audience swoon over their beautiful chemistry. As revealed in a post made by Neha Kakkar, Rohan sent her lots of red balloons, a red rose, and a yummy chocolate cake. The caption wrote, “He never misses a chance to make his Nehu feel special! I love you, Rohanpreet Singh. Happy Valentines Day Everyone”.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif Hold Hands as They Return to Mumbai to Celebrate Valentine's Day 2022, Video Goes Viral

Neha and Rohan are head over heels in love with each other. They never shy away from expressing their feelings for each other and are always so full of love while talking about the time spent together and their relationship. In a picture shared by the Bollywood singer on her Instagram handle, the couple is seen sitting as a bundle of balloons surrounded her on Valentine’s Day. They share a passionate kiss in front of their friends and family to make their day special. Rohanpreet commented on her post and wrote, “I LOVE YOU Mrs. Singh!! ❤️” Also Read - Krishna Shroff Wants Her Partner to Take Her to a Private Island on a Romantic Date - Valentine's Day Special

Have a look at Neha and Rohan’s Valentine’s Day celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in Delhi on October 24, 2020. She rose to fame with her song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail, years after her participation in Indian Idol 2. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood with songs such as Kala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, among many others.