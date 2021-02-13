Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, who are now better known as actor Ananya Panday’s parents, are ‘fabulous’ together. While one is a total goofball, the other is full of grace – no points for guessing who’s who! In our Valentine’s Day special interview, when Chunky and Bhavana came together, they recalled the days when they were still figuring out ways to love, express, and just enjoy their time all these years. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya's GF Disha Parmar Enters Bigg Boss 14 on Valentine's Day, Kiss Each Other After Saying 'Yes' to Marriage- Video

From what Bhavana told us, it seemed like these 23 years with Chunky were no less than a Bollywood movie in which he was throwing dramatic dialogues in crucial situations while also dancing to the tunes of his wife. Chunky and Bhavana's chemistry is both organic and attractive. When they speak about themselves, they speak of their heart, from their heart. Even when they talk about the challenges and struggles, they make it look like a 'no-big-deal'. In the video below, you'll find Bhavana asking Chunky to be more 'serious' about things while also expressing just how much she loves those silly antics that he does – sometimes out of pure humour, and sometimes just to tease his wife.