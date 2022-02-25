Valimai Opening Weekend Box Office: Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda, has crossed Rs 96 crore at Box Office worldwide and it’s trending on social media at the international Box Office too. The film, which has received good word of mouth from the audience at the Box Office, is reportedly screened in over 650 theatres in Tamil Nadu in multiple screens and multiple show timings. According to media reports, the movie saw a pre-release business in theatres of about Rs. 64.50 crore in Tamil Nadu and an overall of Rs 76 crore in India and 20 crores from the rest of the world.Also Read - Valimai Movie Review: Ajith-Huma Qureshi Starrer Will Give You An Adrenaline Rush But Could Have Benefitted From A Sleeker Script

Valimai is a film directed by H Vinoth. The removal of COVID restrictions- 100% occupancy in theatres has contributed to the film's success on its first day of release. Fans celebrated Ajith's film with a lot of fun, from bursting crackers to pouring milk on cut-outs.

Have a look at the numbers here:

#Ajithkumar#Valimai Box-office TN – 36.17CR ROI – 76 CR WW – 20.6 CR Overall – 96.77 CR First Kollywood Movie to collect nearly around 100 CR in First Day !!

Thala Ajith is king of opening#Valimai Creates History pic.twitter.com/PMYxzRZS4j — ⚓ Angu Nanban (@NanbanAngu) February 25, 2022



Valimai would have done even better had it not been released on a Thursday. The film’s performance was also affected by the fact that there were no early morning shows in Chennai, a key market for Tamil films with an urban setting. However, it has been noticed that the Ajith starrer has crossed the BO collection of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe which made 34 crores gross on day 1.

Meanwhile, producer Boney Kapoor, who has produced Valimai, says Ajith Kumar is a modest person who has nothing but sheer passion for his profession.

