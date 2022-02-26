After the massive success of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, Tamil star Ajith’s film has set the cash registers ringing at the box office. Standing shoulder to shoulder with this week’s release Gangubai Kathiawadi, Valimai is giving a tough competition to other theatrical releases, including Bheemla Nayak.Also Read - Valimai Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar’s Film Trends Big Worldwide, Beats Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe

For the uninitiated, Valimai had a record-breaking opening in Tamil Nadu on Day 1. With a net profit of Rs 25 crore, Valimai set the record for highest first day opening for a Tamil film, beating Annatthe which earned Rs 24 crore. Popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the official figures from Box Office India on Saturday morning: Also Read - Valimai Movie Review: Ajith-Huma Qureshi Starrer Will Give You An Adrenaline Rush But Could Have Benefitted From A Sleeker Script

Also Read - Valimai Twitter Review: Thala Ajith's Fans go Crazy, Celebrate The Terrific Action Blockbuster

Not just in Tamil Nadu, Valimai also performed extremely well in Chennai earning Rs 1.82 crore on its first day of release. Trade analyst Kaushik LM took to Twitter to share the city-wise break up of Valimai’s BO collection. Check out his tweet below:

#AjithKumar‘s #Valimai other South states opening day gross, Karnataka – 3.8 CR

Telugu states – 1.8 CR

Kerala – 1.2 CR — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 25, 2022

The Ajith-starrer continued its dream run at the box office on day 2. Trade analyst Kaushik LM shared the box office collection of day 2 of Valimai, writing ‘weekend rage continues.’ “#Valimai had a very good Day2 hold in Chennai city, after the humongous opening day. The film picked up force again in the evening & night shows after the usual working day morning drop. Friday city gross is 1.06 CR. 2-days total city gross is 2.88 CR 👌Weekend rage begins 🔥”, wrote Kaushik.

#Valimai had a very good Day2 hold in Chennai city, after the humongous opening day. The film picked up force again in the evening & night shows after the usual working day morning drop. Friday city gross is 1.06 CR 2-days total city gross is 2.88 CR 👌 Weekend rage begins 🔥 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 26, 2022

While the overall numbers for day 2 are yet to be released, the film has managed to hold its ground in Chennai. Valimai is a cop drama in which actor Ajith plays an IPS officer. It is a full-fledged entertainer with high doses of action and commercial elements.

What are your thoughts on Valimai? Sound off in the comments below.