Ajith-starrer Valimai has set the cash registers ringing since its premiere on Thursday. Yesterday, it was reported that the film got the highest ever opening for a Tamil film at the Box Office with Rs 25 crore, beating Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.Also Read - Valimai Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajith's Magic Works Wonders As Valimai Continues Its Dream Run On Second Day

Valimai Box Office Collection Day 3 Also Read - Valimai Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar’s Film Trends Big Worldwide, Beats Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe

Ajith’s magic continued to work wonders at the box office on third day as well. The film continued its dream run at the box office in Tamil Nadu and grossed Rs 1.36 crore on day 3 in Chennai, bringing the total 3-day box office collection for the film in Chennai at Rs 4.24 crore. Popular trade analyst Kaushik LM took to his Twitter account to confirm the update. ‘#AjithKumar rage again at the TN BO!’ he wrote in his tweet. Also Read - Valimai Movie Review: Ajith-Huma Qureshi Starrer Will Give You An Adrenaline Rush But Could Have Benefitted From A Sleeker Script

Big pickup y’day for #Valimai in Chennai city, grossing 1.36 CR👌 3-days total city gross is 4.24 CR 🔥#AjithKumar rage again at the TN BO! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 27, 2022

For the uninitiated, Valimai performed extremely well in Chennai earning Rs 1.82 crore on its first day of release. On the second day. While the film saw a dip in Chennai BO on the second day with Rs 1.06 crore, it picked up on day 3 with Rs 1.36 crore.

Valimai Crosses 100-Crore Mark On Day 3

Another milestone achieved by the Ajith-starrer Valimai is that the film has crossed Rs 100 crore gross mark worldwide in 3 days. Yes, you heard it right! Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the update:

Actor #AjithKumar ‘s #Valimai has crossed the ₹ 100 Cr Gross mark at the WW Box office.. In 3 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 27, 2022

Valimai is a complete entertainer with high-octane of action and fight sequences. Besides Ajith, the film features Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, Sumitra, GM Sundar and Pearle Maaney in pivotal roles.

What are your thoughts on Valimai‘s BO performance? Sound off in the comments below.