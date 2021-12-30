Valimai Trailer Out: The official trailer of actor Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Valimai has been released on Thursday evening. Ajith has set the Internet on fire with his performance in the 3:05 minute video. The intense trailer of Valimai has garnering a whopping 4 million views in less than 30 minutes of being released on YouTube. Scores of fans of the actor bought tickets just to watch the trailer of the film on the big screen. The Power-packed visuals and regal stunts filled Valimai Trailer is loaded with the ultra-classy and suave presence of Ajith Kumar.Also Read - Making of Valimai: Fans Get Goosebumps After Ajith Falls and Gets Up to Complete Action Sequence

The neatly cut, high-energy sharp Valimai trailer of the much-awaited film, directed by Vinoth, gives away the fact that Ajith plays a cop called Arjun in the film and that he goes after a team of criminals who believe that their strength gives them the right to take what they want. The trailer gives a glimpse of the adrenaline pumping race sequences that the film has in store for audiences and shows Ajith explaining that strength is only meant to protect others and not for oneself. The trailer gives a glimpse of Bani J and Huma S Qureshi.

Apart from them, Valimai also features Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh and others.

Watch Valimai Trailer Here:



Valimai is set to hit screens for Pongal next year. It promises to be an action feast and a visual treat for audiences.