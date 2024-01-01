Home

Vamika x Kareena Kapoor Khan: Anushka-Virat’s Daughter Dances Happily as Bebo Passes by, Fans Say ‘Unexpected Crossover’ – WATCH

Several photos and videos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s little princess Vamika frequently go viral on social media, despite the couple keeping their daughter out of the spotlight. Currently, a bunch of pictures and videos from 2023 that also include Vamika are becoming popular on social media. The clippings also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan with her boys Taimur and Jeh.

An adorable scene was captured in a tiny clip featuring Vamika dancing at what seemed to be a celebratory event. The video also showed Kareena Kapoor smiling warmly at Virat-Anushka’s daughter while accompanied by her son Taimur Ali Khan. Bebo looked stunning as always in her casual attire and the little girl stole our glimpses with her frock, hair tied in a bow and cutest footwear.

Vamika Dances Her Heart Out – WATCH

Vamika Dancing ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/cm2LB5PowI — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 31, 2023

Vamika’s happy video melted the entire social media in no time. Virushka’s fans drop heart-eyes and heart emojis for the little girl. One of the users requested to see her full face. Another user wrote, “Kareena Kapoor and Vamika – The crossover we didn’t expect.”

Another widely shared viral video on social media has Virat and Vamika enjoying a musical performance while seated together and having a moment. The cricketer’s fans labelled him ‘King’ and his daughter Vamika ‘Princess’ after their video gained prominence on social media.

Virat Kohli And Vamika’s Unseen Video – WATCH

Virat Kohli and Vamika ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AnJ4Nyq3xi — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 31, 2023

Virat and Anushka were shown in one of those pictures shared by their niece Mahek Dhingra. In addition to flashing their biggest smiles, the three took a selfie together. Vamika was also seen posing with Mahek’s cousins in another picture. Despite her adorable ensemble, an emoji covered her face.

Vamika With Her Cousins:

Virat Kohli niece and nephew with Vamika Kohli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vHBuO1N3Yk — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 31, 2023

For those who don’t know, Anushka Sharma married cricket player Virat Kohli in December 2017. Vamika, the couple’s daughter, was born in January 2021. According to rumours, Anushka and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child together. But as of right now, there’s no formal confirmation of this.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.