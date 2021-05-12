Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Rajesh Khattar’s second wife and actor Vandana Sajnani Khattar recently revealed her friendly bond with Neliima Azeem who was Rajesh’s first wife. Vandana opened up on her relationship with Ishaan Khattar (Neliima-Rajesh’s son) and Neliima in the latest chat with an entertainment portal. She revealed that when her baby Yuvaan was born, Neliima and Ishaan paid a visit. Vandana Sajnani Khattar shared her son Yuvaan’s bond with Ishaan. “When Yuvaan was born, Ishaan came home, he was very tiny of course, so there was no interaction as such. So, Ishaan was playing with him and all of that, then they had a couple of video calls and stuff,” Vandana told Bollywood Bubble. She even mentioned that she used to frequently visit Ishaan’s house but due to the lockdown, she hasn’t got a chance. She continued, “I am very friendly with Neliima also. So, we used to go there sometimes or they used to come home.” Also Read - Neelima Azeem Opens Up About Her Divorce With Pankaj Kapur: 'Shahid Was Just 3.5 Years Old'

"Neliima (Azeem) has come home even after that, she has seen Yuvaan in a little more grown stage. However, then the lockdown happened, Ishaan was off to Goa for some time, and we were also home-bound. But, Ishaan has been very much in touch, all of us actually," Khattar concluded.

In August 2019, Vandana embraced motherhood at the age of 44 after numerous attempts including IUI and IVF, failed surrogacies, and miscarriages. She revealed that how difficult was it for her to conceive at this age. I felt I was going down under. As if I was alone in this fight. I wanted to sit alone in darkness and talk to no one. I was in a shell. Something did not feel right, but I couldn't particularly say what. I was bedridden and couldn't even put my legs down to go to the bathroom. I was using a bedpan for three months. Those months were the most painful, emotionally draining, and fearful time of my life," she told Pinkvilla.