Varisu Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay Creates Storm in Theatres on Opening Day – Check Detailed Report

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay makes his presence felt in a thunderous avatar in theatres as the film takes a flying start at the ticket window on opening day. Check the detailed collection report here.

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalpathy Vijay starrer Varisu hit the screens on Wednesday as the big Pongal release in India. The Vamshi directorial took a fabulous start at the Box Office despite facing a clash with another major film – Thala Ajith’s Thunivu on the same day. As per the early estimates, Varisu has done fantastic collections in India.

The film stands at around Rs 22.60 crore (nett) after its first day at the Box Office with the gross figure being Rs 26.50 crore, reported trade website sacnilk. Varisu grossed around Rs 17 crore in its home state, Tamil Nadu, while Karanataka grossed the second-largest figure at Rs 5 crore.

CHECK THE STATE-WISE GROSS BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (OPENING DAY) FOR VARISU:

Tamil Nadu: Rs 17 crore

Karnataka: Rs 5 crore

Kerala: Rs 3.50 crore

Rest of India: Rs 1 crore

Total (India): Rs 26.50 crore

The film has a solid extended weekend to perform at the Box Office. With the shows starting as early as 4 am in many locations, Varisu has got some good time to show a fabulous run. The collection is expected to rise in the coming days, especially on Saturday-Sunday which will be the real test for the fans of Thalapathy Vijay.

Interestingly, Vijay’s Master, the first film to hit the screens during the pandemic, did an unbelievable business of Rs 34.80 crore on its opening day. However, it didn’t face any Box Office clash. The business has now been divided between Varisu and Thunivu and none of the films seems to have achieved their true potential at the ticket window on the first day. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Varisu!