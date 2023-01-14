  • Home
Varisu Box Office Collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna starrer to have Telugu version from today. Varisu has crossed Rs 100 crores worldwide.

Updated: January 14, 2023 9:52 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay, the south superstar, has delivered several blockbusters in his acting career. On Pongal 2023, the actor has gifted his fans the release of Varisu, a Dil Raju production. The family drama features Vijay along with Rashmika Mandanna. The box office numbers of day 3 have flown and it seems like it won’t stop now. As reported in Box Office World’s Twitter handle, Varisu has hit Rs 100 cross mark worldwide gross in just three days. The movie is a Pongal winner!

The Telugu version of Varisu has been released today and the additional numbers will definitely increase the overall box office collection.


Varisu has won the epic Pongal box office battle as Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu was also released on the same day. There is a neck-to-neck competition at the ticket window but while checking out the worldwide BOC numbers, Varisu has beaten Thunivu by double margin.

Ajith, director H Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor worked together once more for the heist thriller Thunivu. Ajith Kumar is playing a slightly negative character, and that has impressed the fans.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Varisu!

Published Date: January 14, 2023 9:48 AM IST

