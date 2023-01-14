Home

Entertainment

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna’s Family Drama is a Pongal Winner, Beats Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna’s Family Drama is a Pongal Winner, Beats Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna starrer to have Telugu version from today. Varisu has crossed Rs 100 crores worldwide.

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay, the south superstar, has delivered several blockbusters in his acting career. On Pongal 2023, the actor has gifted his fans the release of Varisu, a Dil Raju production. The family drama features Vijay along with Rashmika Mandanna. The box office numbers of day 3 have flown and it seems like it won’t stop now. As reported in Box Office World’s Twitter handle, Varisu has hit Rs 100 cross mark worldwide gross in just three days. The movie is a Pongal winner!

The Telugu version of Varisu has been released today and the additional numbers will definitely increase the overall box office collection.

Day 4 Bookings in Tamil Nadu clearly Mentions that The PONGAL WINNER is @actorvijay’s #Varisu🔥 AATTAANAYAGAN OF TN BO 👑🏆 — BOX OFFICE WORLD (@BoxOfficeWorld_) January 13, 2023



Varisu has won the epic Pongal box office battle as Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu was also released on the same day. There is a neck-to-neck competition at the ticket window but while checking out the worldwide BOC numbers, Varisu has beaten Thunivu by double margin.

Similar to #Jilla vs ##Veeram, where @actorvijay thrashed the opponent. Now #Thalapathy again doing the same to #AjithKumar for the 3 consecutive days.

#Varisu movie has BEATEN #Thunivu in domestic & Overseas by double margin to emerge as the PONGAL WINNER at the BO. — BOX OFFICE WORLD (@BoxOfficeWorld_) January 14, 2023

Ajith, director H Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor worked together once more for the heist thriller Thunivu. Ajith Kumar is playing a slightly negative character, and that has impressed the fans.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Varisu!