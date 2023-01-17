Home

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 6: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Roars Loud, Crosses Rs 150 Crore Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 6: Thalapathy Vijay’s new film Varisu has created a storm at the Box Office. The Vamshi directorial hit the screens as the big Pongal release last week and it has not stopped impressing the audience ever since. Despite facing a big clash with Thala Ajith’s Thunivu, Varisu is running well in theatres and has already crossed the benchmark of Rs 150 crore worldwide.

The film’s domestic collections are also good and ranges between Rs 100-103 crore. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has collected Rs 102.25 crore in the last six days.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF VARISU IN INDIA:

Wednesday: Rs 26.7 crore Thursday: Rs 11.55 crore Friday: Rs 10.1 crore Saturday: Rs 18.4 crore Sunday: Rs 20.5 crore Monday: Rs 15 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 102.25 crore (early estimates)

Interestingly, Thunivu has also crossed the benchmark of Rs 150 crore at the Box Office worldwide. Both the films need to do at least Rs 100 crore in their home state though to reportedly register a break even in the market.

#Varisu has joined the ₹ 150 Crs Gross Club at the WW Box office.. pic.twitter.com/1i95Nk9f4Z — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 17, 2023

The collections are expected to see a dip now that the weekdays are here. However, the second weekend will definitely see a rise, and both Varisu and Thunivu will explore their full potential to hit a century in Tamil Nadu. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Varisu!