Varisu Box Office Collection Day 7 Thalapathy Vijay's Film Wins The Clash in Week 1 - Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 7: Varisu had a tremendous first week at the Box Office both in India and worldwide. The film crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore by the end of its sixth day at the ticket window, taking the week 1 collection to Rs 119.25 crore, as reported by the trade website sacnilk.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer continues to collect in the double-digit even during the weekdays, solidifying the actor’s position in the mass market, especially in the Tamil Nadu and AP/TS regions. Varisu has also hit the screens in Hindi this week and it will be interesting to see how that number adds to its total at the domestic level.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF VARISU AFTER WEEK 1:

Wednesday: Rs 26.7 crore Thursday: Rs 11.55 crore Friday: Rs 10.1 crore Saturday: Rs 18.4 crore Sunday: Rs 20.5 crore Monday: Rs 17 crore Tuesday: Rs 15 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 119.25 crore

Varisu faced a big clash at the ticket window from Thala Ajith’s Thunivu. The Thala Ajith starrer has reached close to Rs 100 crore in week 1 at the Box Office and will achieve the feat by its second weekend. As reported by the same website, the H Vinoth directorial has earned Rs 87.20 crore after seven days after the collection dropped on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, all four big South Indian releases that hit the screens during the festive weekend of Makar Sankranti are doing well. Apart from Thunivu and Varisu, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishnan’s Veera Simha Reddy are earning fabulous business in the Telugu states. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Varisu!