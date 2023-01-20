Home

Entertainment

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 9: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film to Cross Rs 150 Crore in India This Weekend – Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 9: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film to Cross Rs 150 Crore in India This Weekend – Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 9: Thalapathy Vijay's film has already surged past Rs 200 crore at the ticket window and now, the second weekend will guarantee Rs 150 crore earnings for the film.

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 9 Thalapathy Vijay's Film to Cross Rs 150 Crore in India This Weekend - Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 9: Thalapathy Vijay‘s Varisu continues to storm the Box Office. The film is entering its second weekend and it will comfortably cross the benchmark of Rs 150 crore by the end of the second Sunday. The Rashmika Mandanna starrer collected Rs 5.30 crore nett (early estimate) in India on its 9th day, taking the total collection to Rs 132.10 crore (nett), as reported by the trade website sacnilk.

Varisu is running wild in the cinemas, especially in Tamil Nadu despite facing a solid clash with Thala Ajith’s Thunivu. Both films have registered a massive collection in India and worldwide and there’s still a lot to add.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF VARISU AFTER 9 DAYS:

Wednesday: Rs 26.7 crore Thursday: Rs 11.55 crore Friday: Rs 10.1 crore Saturday: Rs 18.4 crore Sunday: Rs 20.5 crore Monday: Rs 17 crore Tuesday: Rs 15.55 crore Wednesday: Rs 7 crore Thursday: Rs 5.30 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 132.10 crore

While Varisu is looking at the benchmark of Rs 150 crore, Thunivu is running at Rs 94.15 crore after its 9th day. The film will reach Rs 100 crore in India today and the second weekend will set the stage for another Rs 50 crore for Ajith’s film as well. On its second Tuesday, the H Vinoth directorial collected around Rs 2.75 crore (early estimate) in India. The collections are expected to see a jump in the next three days now.

Apart from Thunivu, Varisu has also faced tough competition from Telugu biggies – Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy in the AP/TS regions. Interestingly, all films are raking in tremendous business at the Box Office. Are you impressed with Varisu’s collection? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on the film!