Varisu Review: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna’s Family Action-Drama Lacks Romance
Varisu Review: Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer family action-drama lacks romance and is too slow-paced.
Varisu Review: Varisu is a family drama movie with action as well. Thalapathy Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally have come up with a family drama that will serve well to the Hindi TV audience (you’ll know when you watch the film) and the fans of Sooraj Barjatya, who is known for family-oriented films. Will it cater to everyone? Entertainment News is buzzing hot with Varisu. Even if you are a fan of South Indian films and are in two minds about whether to watch it or now, read our review to know…
WHAT’S IT ABOUT?
Varisu centres around a family named Rajendran. It has a patriarch running a successful business empire in the country. Being a businessman, he runs his family in the same manner. He lives with his two sons who are business-minded like him, but they are also selfish. He also has a younger son who was thrown out of the family as he didn’t follow his lead. However, when there’s a threat to the patriarch of the family, things change for the whole clan.
WHAT’S HOT?
Thalapathy Vijay of course. The mother-son relationship of Thalapathy Vijay and Jayasudha will touch your hearts. Thalapathy Vijay’s character, Vijay adds the perfect dose of action and entertainment including comic relief. R Sarathkumar is good as the father and so are the sons, Shaam and Srikanth. Prakash Raj is good too. Yogi Babu adds comic relief as well. The visuals are soothing to the eyes.
WHAT’S NOT?
The length of the film. One might think it’s too long and dragging to no end. The pace is too slow as well, especially in the first half. The songs are good but do nothing to add to the story. They are sheer dance numbers. The story seems a little far-fetched with the lack of a proper villain. If you are going to watch the movie for romance between Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay, don’t keep your too high.
VERDICT
If you are a huge fan of family drama films, then this one is for you. If you don’t mind sitting for about three hours and watching a family drama, then this movie is for you. For me, the drama dragged a bit too much and hence, 2 and a half stars.
