Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 12 Thalapathy Vijay Reaches Rs 150 Crore in India, Thala Ajith's Film is Far Behind; Check Day-Wise Breakup

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 12: The two big Pongal releases this year – Varisu and Thunivu are doing fabulous business at the Box Office. Both films are performing well in theatres even 13 days after their release. However, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is way ahead of the Thala Ajith actioner in terms of the domestic Box Office figure.

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, Varisu is running at Rs 150 crore in India while Thunivu is at Rs 105 crore. Both films are enjoying a stupendous run at the ticket window and the Republic day holiday is expected to add more numbers.

CHECK VARISU BOX OFFICE BREAKUP AFTER 12 DAYS:

Wednesday: Rs 26.7 crore Thursday: Rs 11.55 crore Friday: Rs 10.1 crore Saturday: Rs 18.4 croreS Sunday: Rs 20.5 crore Monday: Rs 17 crore Tuesday: Rs 15.55 crore Wednesday: Rs 7 crore Thursday: Rs 4.25 crore Friday: Rs 4.15 crore Saturday: Rs 6.55 crore Sunday: Rs 8.00 crore

Total: Rs 149.75 crore

CHECK THUNIVU BOX OFFICE BREAKUP AFTER 12 DAYS:

Wednesday: Rs 24.4 crore Thursday: Rs 11.8 crore Friday: Rs 8.3 crore Saturday: Rs 11 crore Sunday: Rs 11.9 crore Monday: Rs 10.8 crore Tuesday: Rs 9.55 crore Wednesday: Rs 3.6 crore Thursday: Rs 2.4 crore Friday: Rs 2.45 crore Saturday: Rs 4.35 crore Sunday: Rs 4.50 crore

Total: Rs 105.05 crore

The performances of Varisu and Thunivu are remarkable because both films faced a tough Box Office clash with big Telugu entertainers. Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishnan’s Veera Simha Reddy have taken over the AP/TS markets in a grander-than-ever manner. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Varisu and Thunivu!