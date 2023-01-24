Home

Varisu Vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 13: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Enters Rs 250 Crore, Ajith Kumar Starrer Collects Rs 210 Crore – It’s Neck-to-Neck Competition!

Varisu Vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 13: Thalapathy Vijay's film has entered Rs 250 Crore club while Thala Ajith starrer has earned Rs 210 Crore so far.

Varisu Vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 13: Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer family drama Varisu has been well received by the audiences. The actioner released in Pongal week has garnered over Rs 210 Crore at the box office as reported by ETimes. Despite stiff competition from Thala Ajith Kumar’s heist action-thriller Thunivu, Varisu earned Rs 30 Crore on its second weekend within two days. Thunivu, on the other hand, has managed to surpass Rs 200 crores worldwide after completion of its 13-day theatrical run on January 23, 2023. Although both Kollywood films are being hailed by fans, Varisu has an edge over Thunivu at the domestic box office.

THALAPATHY VIJAY’S FILM STORMS DOMESTIC BOX OFFICE

The Vijay-Rashmika starrer has breached the Rs 250 crore mark in India and surpassed Rs 270 crores worldwide after its thirteenth day, as reported by ETimes. Though, Ajith-Manju Warrier starrer is far behind, yet it has earned over Rs 110 crores in Tamil Nadu and Rs 155 Crore nationwide. Varisu collected around Rs 152.55 Crore Net on its 13th day at the domestic box office, as reported by Sacnilk entertainment portal. Given below is the day-wise breakup, as preorted by Sacnilk.

CHECK VARISU BOX OFFICE BREAKUP AFTER 13 DAYS:

Wednesday: Rs 26.7 Crore

Thursday: Rs 11.55 Crore

Friday: Rs 10.1 Crore

Saturday: Rs 18.4 Crore

Sunday: Rs 20.5 Crore

Monday: Rs 17 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 15.55 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 7 Crore

Thursday: Rs 4.25 Crore

Friday: Rs 4.15 Crore

Saturday: Rs 6.55 Crore

Sunday: Rs 8.00 Crore

Monday: Rs 2.8 Crore Total: Rs 152.55 Crore

CHECK THUNIVU BOX OFFICE BREAKUP AFTER 13 DAYS:

Wednesday: Rs 24.4 Crore

Thursday: Rs 11.8 Crore

Friday: Rs 8.3 Crore

Saturday: Rs 11 Crore

Sunday: Rs 11.9 Crore

Monday: Rs 10.8 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 9.55 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.6 Crore

Thursday: Rs 2.4 Crore

Friday: Rs 2.45 Crore

Saturday: Rs 4.35 Crore

Sunday: Rs 4.50 Crore

Monday: Rs 1.47 Crore Total: Rs 106.52 Crore

Both Varisu and Thunivu have achieved a herculean feat as they faced tough competion from Telugu entertainers Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy at the AP/TS markets.

