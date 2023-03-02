Home

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 50: Thalapathy Vijay Wins Against Thala Ajith, Both Films Declared Superhits

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 50: Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith's Pongal releases take over the screens worldwide with superhit collection reports. Check the latest and final figures.

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 50: It’s celebratory time for the top Tamil stars – Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith after their latest films complete 50 days at the Box Office. Varisu and Thunivu have recorded tremendous numbers and emerged as superhits at the ticket window. However, the Vijay starrer won this Pongal race against Thunivu.

VARISU COMPLETES 50 DAYS AT BOX OFFICE WORLDWIDE: CHECK THE LATEST NUMBERS

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, Varisu grossed Rs 299 crore worldwide in 50 days with Rs 210 crore in all languages and Rs 175 crore with its original Tamil version alone. State-wise, the Vamsi Paidipally directorial grossed Rs 143 crore from Tamil Nadu alone, Rs 26 crore from the Telugu states, and Rs 89 crore from the overseas Box Office. With these impressive figures, Varisu has now emerged as Vijay’s second-biggest film worldwide after Bigil.

THUNIVU COMPLETES 50 DAYS AT BOX OFFICE WORLDWIDE: CHECK THE LATEST NUMBERS

Thunivu, too, has recorded amazing collections globally with Rs 201 crore gross worldwide in 50 days, of which Rs 145 crore comes from the domestic market. The H Vinoth directorial grossed Rs 121 crore in Tamil Nadu alone and approx. Rs 56 crore from the overseas market.

VARISU VS THUNIVU: WHO WINS?

Both Varisu and Thunivu have turned profitable in all markets, thereby earning superhit status at the Box Office. However, Vijay has definitely won this Box Office battle by around a difference of Rs 100 crore globally. Collectively, the films have brought in the business of around Rs 500 crore worldwide and that’s simply magnificent for the Tamil film industry. What do you think of these figures?

Meanwhile, both Varisu and Thunivu are now available online. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is available online on Amazon Prime Video like most of his other movies while you can watch the Thala Ajith starrer on Netflix. The story of both films is rooted locally and presents their heroes as these master superstars, who are saviours with larger-than-life personalities.

