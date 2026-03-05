Home

Varsha Usgaonkar duped of Rs 47 lakh in investment scam, files FIR in cheating case

In a cheating case, actress Varsha Usgaonkar has filed a complaint, following which the police registered a case against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Famous actress of the 90s, Varsha Usgaonkar, has fallen victim to fraud. Varsha, who has worked in films like Doodh Ka Karz and Tiranga, along with several other actresses, has accused a film producer and builder of defrauding them of Rs 47 lakh. A case has been registered at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated.

What happened with Varsha Usgaonkar?

According to the police, the complainant, Mrunalini Subhash Jambhale, is an actress active in Marathi theatre and films. She had a business association with the accused, Avinash Jadhav. Jadhav, claiming to be a reputed builder and film producer, offered to invest in a construction project in Dombivli. He promised high profits in a short period and assured a full return of the principal within a year.

Between November 2019 and February 2020, Mrunalini Subhash Jambhale, Varsha Usgaonkar, and three others collectively paid the accused a total of Rs 4.7 million through checks and online transfers. Initially, the accused returned Rs 452,000 to gain their trust but then stopped making further payments. The victims allege that when they repeatedly tried to contact him, the accused changed his mobile number and address. Later, when they met him in Dombivli and demanded their money, he allegedly threatened them, saying he would not return it.

After the matter came to light, the actresses filed a complaint at the Shivaji Park police station. The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Officials say the investigation is also looking into whether the accused has similarly deceived other people.

