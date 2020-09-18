Actor Rajeshwari Sachdev who is seen in Dil Hi Toh Hai as Mamta Noon has been tested positive for coronavirus. She is actor Varun Badola’s wife. Rajeshwari took to Instagram to share her health. “Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi …I ve tested positive for COVID- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the Doctor’s Supervision and all seems in control. I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab Dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free…❤”, wrote the actor. Also Read - 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Star Shweta Tiwari Calls Her Second Troubled Marriage With Abhinav Kohli as 'Infection'

On Friday, Rajeshwari again took to Instagram to share an important update that her husband and actor Varun Badola, who is currently seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, tests negative for novel coronavirus. She wrote, “I am so relieved and happy… feeling better already☺️. Haan bhai! aapas mein itna pyaar na ho ki covid -19 bhi share karein! I am thankful for all your love, prayers and messages. It gives me the much needed strength🙏 I am sitting tight in one place and the Doctors are helping me tide these times. All is well!!!Dheron Pyaar sabhi ko🙏☺️ @badolavarun @kalindi.badola.” Also Read - The Sky Is Pink Song Dil Hi Toh Hai Out: Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Farhan Akhtar Rekindle Magic of Love With Their Onscreen Mushiness



Even Varun shared the news from his account. He wrote, “I TOOK THE COVID TEST AFTER MY WIFE TESTED POSITIVE. JUST RECEIVED MY RESULT AND… NEGATIVE… A BIG THANK YOU TO ALL WHO PRAYED FOR MY GOOD HEALTH. YOUR WISHES DO NOT JUST KEEP ME GOING, BUT ALIVE TOO. MY WIFE RAJESHWARI IS DOING FINE. WAITING FOR HER TO RECOVER.”



Varun has decided to take a break from his shoot. The actor has reportedly informed Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s producers about his decision.

We wish for Rajeshwari’s speedy recovery.