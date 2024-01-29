Home

Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt shared a warm hug at the 2024 Filmfare award night and emotional Varia fans cannot keep calm - Watch viral video!

Filmfare Awards 2024: Gujarat hosted the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards event on January 27 and 28. While the main awards ceremony was held on Sunday, the curtain raiser event was held on Saturday night. Bollywood A-listers, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor, attended the event. Apart from Alia Bhatt’s surprising performance with Ranbir Kapoor on ‘Jamal Kudu,’ the ‘RRR‘ actor’s brief interaction with Varun Dhawan also gained prominence at the star-studded event.

A video of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan hugging and interacting with one another at the awards night went viral on social media. In the footage, Varun gently pulled Alia by the hand and hugged her. The ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ duo also inquired about one another’s whereabouts, much to the delight of Varia supporters.

Varun Dhawan Hugs Alia Bhatt – WATCH

Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt’s fans jumped with excitement after their video went viral on social media. They dropped hearts and heart-eyes in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “The way he pulled alia and hugged her omgggggg finally we got a varia moment 😍❤️ exactly after a year (sic).” Another user said, “Varun and alia in award shows are a whole another relevant vibe😍❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” The third user wrote, “OK!!! THIS WAS UNEXPECTED😭😭❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “Omg omg omg😍😍Aaahhhhh..my varia❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” Varun and Alia’s fans couldn’t keep calm after their reunion video surfaced on social media pages.

