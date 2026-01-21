Home

Varun Dhawan breaks silence on Border 2 backlash ahead of its release: Mujhe film pe bharosa hai

Varun Dhawan addresses trolls and memes ahead of Border 2 release. Read what he said.

Varun Dhawan breaks silence on Border 2 backlash ahead of its release: ‘I don’t work for this’

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, the sequel to a film arrives with as much expectation and pressure as the excitement. One such similar case happened with Border 2. With sky rocket anticipation and buzz, the film that is all set to revive the patriotism of the 1997 blockbuster Border has become the centre of discussion and debate even before its release. The film is already facing comparisons with its cult classic. Ever since the song Ghar Kab Aaoge was unveiled, many people were seen targeting Varun Dhawan for his expressions and screen presence, starting a streak of trolls and memes. Amid all the noise, the actor has finally addressed the backlash and reacted to the same.

Responding to the memes, Varun Dhawan said that his focus is on the quality of the film, and the rest of it is just noise.

Varun Dhawan responds to backlash over Border 2

Speaking at the Braves Of The Soil tribute trailer launch for Border 2, Varun was asked about the criticism he has been facing for being part of Border 2. He said, “I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hai (All these keep happening). It doesn’t really matter. Main iske liye kaam karta hoon. Main jis cheeze ke liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don’t work for this. What I work for, you will get to know this Friday).”

Varun Dhawan on the importance of a good film

Speaking about the importance of content over numbers and online perception. He said, “Mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achi film banana bohut important hai. Obviously, numbers yeh sab cheezein mera kuch lena dena nahi hai isse. But I believe ki humne ek achi film banayi hai (I believe in the film. It’s very important to make a good film. I’m not concerned with numbers. I believe we made a good film).”

He added that audience experience inside a theatre is what truly matters, saying, “Log jab theatre mein jaate hai, sab bhool jaate hai (When people go to theatres, they forget everything). They want to be entertained, that’s it.”

He further added, “Main use school se aata hoon jaha aapka kaam bolta hai (I come from the school where a person’s work speaks).”

Suniel Shetty comes out in support of Varun

Earlier, Suniel Shetty, who was part of the original Border, also defended Varun against the online backlash. He said, “Has anybody seen the film (Border 2)? Nobody has seen the film. We’ve only seen glimpses. Varun Dhawan will kill it in the film, he’s outstanding.”

He further said, “Varun is not playing himself; he is playing a decorated officer who has given his life for the country. I think we should think a little before going out there and saying these things. Today, it’s very easy to trash someone and run them down.”

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 cult blockbuster Border. The film stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Mona Singh. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.

