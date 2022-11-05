Varun Dhawan Bursts Into Tears On-Stage Remembering His Late Driver Manoj: ‘How do I Move on?’

Varun Dhawan recently got emotional at an event while remembering his late driver Manoj Sahu who worked with him for 24 years.

Varun Dhawan Bursts Into Tears Remembering His Late Driver: Varun Dhawan recently burst into tears remembering his late driver Manoj Sahu who died due to heart attack. The actor who was giving an interview at the India Today Conclave spoke on several issues including Bollywood, North Vs South debate and Covid aftermath on personal lives. Varun opened up on grieving about Manoj and how he finds it difficult to get over the emotional loss. While speaking about the same the Bhediya actor broke down and said whatever he is today is because of Manoj. Varun pointed out that since his late driver passed away in front of him, it affected him mentally.

VARUN DHAWAN FEELS GRATEFUL TO HIS LATE DRIVER MANOJ SAHU

The actor said in his interaction, “Someone who worked with me for 26 years of my life, Manoj, passed away. He thought he had Covid-19 and he recovered after a week. He had a heart attack and he passed away near me. It affected me mentally so badly. But being an actor, everyone told me to move on. But how do I move on? This person… 26 years of my life, whatever I am today, more than a director or producer, this man is the reason I am where I am. And it affected me so badly. It’s taken me a long time to find the courage to talk about this. But, honestly, I am still dealing with it.”

VARUN DHAWAN FEELS PEOPLE ARE RUNNING THE RAT RACE EVERYWHERE

On speaking about the change Covid-19 pandemic brought to his life, Varun stated, “I had to shut down. I feel there is a greater purpose for which we all are here, and I am trying to find mine.” He also opined that today people have already gone in the pre-Covid phase and running the rat race. According to Varun, “We are all running in the rat race again, and we don’t know why.”

Varun will next be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon that releases on November 25, 2022.

