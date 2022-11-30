Varun Dhawan Clarifies Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Wedding Rumours, Says ‘Channel Edited The Clip’

Varun Dhawan recently clarified on Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's wedding rumours

Varun Dhawan Clarifies Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Wedding Rumours: Bhediya co-stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have slammed latter’s wedding rumours with Adipurush actor Prabhas. After Kriti’s sly jibe on the gossip about her and Prabhas’s wedding speculations, Varun has also opened up about the same. Varun took a humorous dig on Kriti while promoting Bhediya at Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actor had said, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti’s name is not here because her name is in someone’s heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika).” In no time the rumour mills confirmed Prabhas and Kriti’s relationship. Putting an end to the speculations both Varun and Kriti mentioned in their Instagram stories that it was all fun and humour.

The Bhediya actor took to his Instagram stories and shared Kriti’s post and captioned it as, “Guys UI had your fun but it’s just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour don’t let ur imagination run so wild.” Kriti had previously written on her Instagram stories that, “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji). Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji).”

Varun has previously worked with Kriti in Dilwale (2015). Thair recent horror-comedy Bhediya also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal.

