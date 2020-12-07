Actor Varun Dhawan has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He shared a statement on his Instagram profile on Monday morning where he confirmed the news adding that he wanted to inform everyone that he is feeling fine. He gave an update on his health along with a picture of him interacting with his friends over a group video call. Varun wrote: “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time 🙏🤍 thank u.” Also Read - South Africa vs England: 2nd ODI Postponed, Tour in Danger of Being Called Off



Varun had been shooting for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh with Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. As these three stars were among close contacts of Dhawan, Anil Kapoor had put all rumours to an end by confirming that he has tested negative for coronavirus, however, there has been no confirmation from Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani yet. However, sources close to the Kapoor family said Neetu’s test results came out positive.

While Varun landed back to promote Coolie No. 1 a few days back, Anil and Neetu reached Mumbai after their diagnosis report. The film’s director Raj Mehta has also tested positive for the virus.

We wish for Varun Dhawan’s speedy recovery.