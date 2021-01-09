The most awaited wedding of actor Varun Dhawan with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal seems to happen this year 2021. Natasha is Varun’s childhood friend and their wedding has been the talk of the town for the longest time now. They were all set to marry in December, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to postpone their wedding. Now, in a recent interview with Filmfare, Varun confirms to tie the knot with Natasha this year. He said, “Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty”. Also Read - SPOTTED! Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Malaika Arora is Back To Her Workout Routine

Varun further revealed how he met Natasha in school. They both studied in Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School. He said, "I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it."

Talking about his Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan once shared that he is glad to have her in his life because she isn't in this relationship just because he is an actor. He further shared that they share a deep connection and it is like family.

In December, Kareena Kapoor Khan introduced Natasha as Varun’s fiance. Many of us were surprised with the new tag. However, Varun further explained that no ceremony has happened, when he has been with a person for so many years, the commitment is there and if one calls her anything of his, that is right because she is. The actor also said that he is in a committed relationship with her and that means he is only with her and no one else.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is helmed by David Dhawan and was released on Amazon Prime on December 25.