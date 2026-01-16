Home

Varun Dhawan faces backlash from Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi for wearing BSF uniform to promote Border 2, calls it ‘complete mockery’

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi criticizes Varun Dhawan for wearing a BSF uniform during promotions of Border 2, calling it a "complete mockery" of those who guard the nation.

Varun Dhawan recently found himself in the middle of a controversy while promoting his upcoming film Border 2. The actor appeared dressed in a BSF uniform during a promotional event, sparking debates on social media about the appropriateness of using a military uniform for film publicity. The video of the event quickly went viral, drawing reactions from fans, critics, and even political figures.

What did Abhishek Singhvi say?

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi, representing Telangana in the Rajya Sabha, voiced strong criticism against the use of the BSF uniform as a “prop.” Sharing the video online, Singhvi described the act as “demeaning” and a “complete mockery” of the officers who serve the nation. He tweeted, “This is shocking demeaning and a complete mockery of the BSF. Jawans parading in sacred uniform while Bollywood actors arrive like kings in a jeep for a movie promotion.”

Singhvi emphasized that the BSF uniform is not a costume or a prop and said patriotism should not be treated as “pageantry.” He urged Bollywood actors to respect the guards of the nation and avoid what he called “clownery” in the name of film promotions.

This is shocking, demeaning and a complete mockery of the BSF. Jawans parading in sacred uniform while Bollywood actors arrive like kings in a jeep for a movie promotion.

The BSF uniform is not a prop and patriotism is not pageantry. Stop this clownery and respect those who guard… — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 16, 2026

What happened at the event?

The remarks followed a video showing the Border 2 cast and crew making a grand entrance during the Diamond Jubilee Year celebrations of the Border Security Force. Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol, and singer Sonu Nigam were seen arriving in a jeep while BSF jawans paraded. The visuals, intended as a glamorous promotion for the upcoming film, quickly drew criticism for being insensitive to the armed forces.

Once again, optics over honour.

A full-fledged ‘tribute’ ceremony for Major #VarunDhawan and Captain #SunnyDeol fictional heroes from an Indian film… while real BSF jawans stood in sacred uniform, reduced to background props for #Border2 promotions.

Actors rolled in like… pic.twitter.com/lckDjmcLr9 — India With Congress (@UWCforYouth) January 16, 2026

About Border 2

Border 2 is set to release on Friday, January 23, 2026. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles. The movie follows the patriotic action-drama format and has already generated significant anticipation due to its star-studded cast and high-octane promotions.

