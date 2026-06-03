Varun Dhawan gets brutally trolled for wearing shorts and vest inside the temple; netizens say ‘Aise mandir mein…’

Varun Dhawan has found himself at the centre of online criticism after a video from his temple visit went viral, triggering strong reactions from users who questioned his choice of attire.

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Varun Dhawan faces backlash for temple visit in short and vest (PC: Twitter)

Varun Dhawan‘s recent visit to a temple in Mumbai has unexpectedly become the subject of intense discussion on social media. The actor was spotted entering the temple in a sleeveless vest, black shorts and casual footwear. While the visit appeared to be a personal spiritual outing, a video from the location quickly spread online and triggered mixed reactions. Some users praised him for taking time out to seek blessings amid a busy schedule. Others, however, questioned whether his clothing was appropriate for a place of worship. As the debate gathered momentum, the actor found himself facing criticism from a section of netizens just days before the release of his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, opposite Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

Why are netizens upset with Varun Dhawan?

The controversy began after videos and photographs of the actor surfaced online. In the clip, Varun can be seen arriving at the temple with a tilak later visible on his forehead as he exited the premises. He smiled at photographers and greeted them before leaving. However, many social media users focused on his outfit rather than the visit itself. Several people felt that temples demand a certain level of decorum and claimed celebrities should be mindful of how they present themselves in religious places.

One user wrote, “Aise kaun mandir jata hai bhai.” Another commented, “Aise actors ko sirf paise se matlab hai.” A different social media user pointed to the text printed on his vest and remarked, “God, please read what is written on his tee.” The vest reportedly carried the phrase “Quick As Hell”, which became another talking point among critics. Other comments included statements such as, “At least wear proper clothes when visiting a temple” and “There should be some respect for the place you are visiting.”

See viral video of Varun Dhawan here

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Fans come out in support of the actor

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. A large number of fans defended Varun and argued that devotion should not be measured by clothing choices. Many supporters felt the focus should remain on the actor’s intention to visit a temple rather than his appearance. One fan wrote, “Bhagwan kapde nahi dil dekhte hain.” Another supporter commented, “He came to pray not to attend a fashion show.”

A wider debate on faith and dress code

The incident soon evolved into a broader conversation about religious etiquette and personal freedom. While some people maintained that places of worship deserve a traditional dress code, others believed that spirituality should not be judged based on outward appearance. The discussion highlighted how celebrity actions often receive greater scrutiny and can quickly become viral talking points.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release details

Positioned as a family entertainer, and helmed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 5. The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 50-55 crore and also stars Mouni Roy, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, Ali Asgar and Rakesh Bedi in important roles. Despite the criticism surrounding his temple visit, Varun continues to enjoy strong support from his fan base as anticipation builds for the film’s release.