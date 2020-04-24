Actor Varun Dhawan is receiving tons of good wishes on his 33rd birthday. While his fans have showered him with blessings and best wishes for the future on social media, his celebrity friends are also not behind. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to post some lovely throwback photos of the actor while wishing him the best on his birthday. While Arjun’s birthday wish was something every best buddy could relate to, Sonam’s wish is for those who are deeply involved in friendships. Also Read - Varun Dhawan's Birthday Pictures: Actor Cuts Heart-Shaped Chocolate Cake With Family

Arjun made arguably the funniest and the most embarrassing post for Varun on his birthday. He shared a never-seen-before picture of himself posing with Varun from the days when they both had long hair and chubby cheeks – everything different from how they look now. The actor’s caption on the post was equally hilarious. He wrote, “Bad (haircuts in this case) Boys 4 Life. Happy birthday @varundvn the content maker par excellence, the new rapper in town & the natkhat balak forever !!! #vdin4d #hairytales #swamitypeka #brotherfromanothermother #facecreamernumber1” (sic) Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 24: Varun Dhawan Celebrates Birthday With Family, Engagement Announcement With Natasha Dalal Postponed

Sonam shared a beautiful picture of Varun hugging her at her pre-wedding Sangeet function. The actor wrote, “Happy happy birthday my dearest @varundvn I know yours and Rohit’s favourite past time is teasing me, and no matter how annoyed I get , I want you to know I miss it and love it.. all my love to you and have the best day ever.” (sic)

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is having a quiet birthday celebration at home today. The actor cut his birthday cake with the family last night and also uploaded the pictures in his Instagram stories. He is also expected to spend the day while contributing to the welfare of people affected by the coronavirus lockdown.