Marriage brings the biggest transition in a person’s life and no matter how prepared he/she might be, it will always take them by surprise. When you start staying with your spouse, you certainly give priority to things surrounded by her and so does our hero Varun Dhawan did. The actor, who recently married to ace designer and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal, feels responsible now as he heads back to his wife after the late-night shoot. He took to Instagram to share a video of his drive back home from work and also wrote a mushy caption saying: “Going him to my wife”. Natasha and Varun make a lovely pair who prefer staying subtle and lead a simple life. Also Read - Natasha Dalal Teams Her White Chooda With a Sexy Red Dress as She Steps Out on a Friday Night

Dhawan had started working soon after his marriage and this proves how important he treats his work. Varun-Natasha got married on January 24 in a beautiful Punjabi wedding ceremony at the luxurious The Mansion House in Alibaug. The intimate wedding ceremony was kept private with only a few close people in attendance. Also Read - Varun Dhawan Looks Stylish in a Black Kurta, Dhoti And Rs 4k Kohlapuris, See Pics

Take a look at the viral video of Varun Dhawan after being married now:



A few days ago, Natasha Dalal was spotted by paps with her friends at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. She looked radiant in a stunning silk red dress and no doubt, Natasha looked absolutely gorgeous. She completed her look with her ivory chooda (bangles that are worn by married women).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun_natasha_addict120 🖤 (@varun_natasha_addict120)



The two dated each other for a long time before getting married. In fact, they studied in the same class and developed a liking for each other.