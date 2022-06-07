Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who has been busy promoting his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, has come forward to help a female fan who has alleged that she and her mother are a victim of domestic abuse. On Tuesday night, Varun was tagged in a series of tweets where the female fan asked for help. In a long tweet the fan wrote, “Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days, doesn’t let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language.”Also Read - Jugjugg Jeeyo: Varun-Kiara Create Fireworks With Their Smoking Hot Chemistry in Rang Saari - Watch

She continued, "My father has been keeping alcohol and drinks illegally in the house and this had been going on for years. He's had extramarital affairs and has been cheating on my mother. We once have had complained against him but the police left him after few hours. Now, despite of showing all the proofs and stating all the facts about the domestic violence my mother has been facing over the years, the Gujarat Police is unable to do anything about it apart from keeping him in jail for 24 hours. After he gets released, he repeats the same actions against us. This has been happening for over years now. Moreover he is involved in illegal activities. Is this is how the legal system works in our city? Providing no facilities and justice to the victims of domestic violence? Nobody is helping us at the moment and no one had taken strict steps against this. Is this how our government works? I have lost my hopes for getting the help when needed from the police, this is not right. The women helpline is also unable to provide us help, KINDLY PLEASE LOOK INTO THIS MATTER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE SIR. @GujaratPolice".

Varun Dhawan Responds to Female Fan Who Has Faced Domestic Abuse

Varun Dhawan was quick in replying to this fan and came forward to help. He wrote, "This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities."

This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities. https://t.co/IaIOEMFk8u — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, JugJugg Jeeyo will be releasing on June 24, 2022 and also features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Manish Paul.