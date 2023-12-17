Home

Varun Dhawan Injures His Leg Again While Shooting For Next Project, Shares Update

Varun Dhawan on Sunday shared an Instagram story where he revealed that once again he has injured himself while shooting for his upcoming film. The actor also shared an update related to his injury.

Varun Dhawan injured his leg while shooting for his next film.

Varun Dhawan, currently shooting for his upcoming untitled film with director Atlee, has once again injured himself. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share an update on his leg injury, posting a picture of the injury on his Insta stories. Disclosing details about the accident, the Bawaal actor mentioned that he banged into an iron rod. This is not the first time Varun has injured himself; he had previously suffered an injury while shooting for the same project.

Varun shared a picture of his swollen leg with red marks, resting on a chair. Alongside the image, the actor wrote, “Swollen shin banged it into an iron rod,” adding a crying emoji to the caption.

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, a few months ago, the actor sustained injuries while shooting for the project. Varun had shared details of his injury on Instagram stories, showing himself keeping his foot in ice-cold water for a cold compress to relieve the pain. In the post, he wrote, “I hurt my leg, I think while shooting, and I have no idea how I hurt my leg, but this is what I am doing at the moment.”

Regarding Varun Dhawan’s work front, the actor, in an interview with Pinkvilla, revealed bits of his upcoming project, which he referred to as a ‘mass-action.’

“All I can say is it’s a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all,” Varun said.

Varun recently made an appearance on the latest season of the celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan, alongside his Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Additionally, he made a cameo appearance in the song ‘Heartthrob’ in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

