Varun Dhawan Hurts His Leg During VD18 Shoot

Varun Dhawan Injures His Leg On Sets Of VD18, Tries Ice Water Therapy To Ease Pain

Varun Dhawan who is busy shooting for Atlee’s upcoming action-packed entertainer, VD18, has hurt his leg on the sets.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan is currently riding high after garnering significant acclaim for his portrayal of Ajay Dixit, a history teacher, in his recent outing, Bawaal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the flames of his success were fanned further as Varun Dhawan was honoured with the Best Actor award for his role in the movie. Moving further, soon after the completion of this project, the actor swiftly moved on to his next. It is an action-packed entertainer currently referred to as VD18, which marks Varun’s first collaboration with Atlee. With the commencement of the film’s shooting last month, Varun has started facing several injuries. In the latest update shared by the actor himself, Varun has come across a leg injury on the set of the film. He also reveals how he has been trying to alleviate the pain.

Varun Dhawan Hurts His Leg On Sets Of VD18

Varun Dhawan looked uber-cool in the recently shared video of himself on Instagram Stories. He was seen clad in a blue t-shirt and black shorts, attempting ice water therapy as he injured himself on the sets of VD18. In the clip, he can be heard saying, “I hurt my leg, I think while shooting. I have no idea how I hurt my leg, but this is what I am doing at the moment.” Varun then shows his injured leg immersed in a basin filled with ice water.

Have a look:

Prior to this, the ‘Student Of The Year’ actor shared that he bumped into an elbow injury during the shooting process. Dropping a picture of the injury on his Instagram story, he captioned, “No pain, no gain. VD18,”

About VD18

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, the action-packed entertainer VD18 will be backed by Atlee in collaboration with producer Murad Khetani. Reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi have also joined Varun in the cast of VD18. Here’s another update to add to the excitement of fans who are eagerly waiting with bated breath to witness the beauty of this promising project. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on May 31, 2024.

Varun Dhawan’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan has several electrifying projects on his plate. Besides VD18, he will next feature in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy Bhediya 2, which is the sequel to the 2022 release. The ‘Bawaal’ actor is also set to grace the silver screens with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian adaptation of the series Citadel by director duo Raj & DK and Sita R. Menon. The actor has Call Me Bae alongside Ananya Panday and Neelam Kothari in the pipeline.

