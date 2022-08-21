Mumbai: David Dhawan recently hosted his birthday party in Mumbai last week. It was attended by a who’s who of Bollywood from Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Shakti, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, etc. The get-together had a lot of dance, loud music, food, and drinks for the night. A viral video of Kartik and Varun has gone viral where he turned desi boy at the party. They grooved and synchronised their steps on Bom Diggy Diggy song. The viral clip was all over social media.Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Shares 'Awwdorable' Video of Young Fan Praising Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'No Reward Bigger Than This'

In the clip, Varun Dhawan danced in a basic white t-shirt and blue trousers. On the other hand, Kartik dressed in a grey printed t-shirt underneath a brown jacket and blue jeans. Their bromance is unmissable as they burn the dance floor with their electrifying moves.

Watch Kartik and Varun’s bromance video here:

The dance video of Varun and Kartik received a lot of love. Fans started resharing the video on social media. Reacting to the video, one of the fans wrote, “Dance moves of @TheAaryanKartik sir & @Varun_dvn made the party special & Entertaining #KartikAaryan #VarunDhawan 🔥 At David Dhawan’s Birthday bash”. Another wrote, “@TheAaryanKartik and @Varun_dvn ‘s bromance is unmissable as they burn the dance floor with their electrifying moves at #DavidDhawan’s birthday party. The two superstars grooved to Kartik’s superhit track Bom Diggy Diggy.”