Bhediya's first look: The horror-comedy 'Bhediya,' starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and directed by Amar Kaushik is eagerly awaited. Amar Kaushik, who is known for his direction in movies like Stree (2018), No One Killed Jessica (2011), Go Goa Gone (2013) among others.

Have a look at the teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BHEDIYA (@varundvn)

Varun along with Kriti both took to social media to share the motion poster from the film and also announced that the first look will be out Thursday.

Varun captioned the video, “(wolf) Kal hogi #Bhediya se pehli mulaqat! First, look out tomorrow. #BhediyaTomorrow.”

The motion graphic video reveals the film’s title and catapults the excitement for the first look. The film produced under the banner of Maddock Films is an addition to the cinematic horror-comedy universe of the production house and also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Janhvi Kapoor, and Flora Kaur Saini.

With music by Sachin-Jigar, the film is slated to release theatrically on April 14, 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)