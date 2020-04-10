As China lifts the lockdown in the country after 76 days, others across the globe cannot wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to end and Coolie No.1 star Varun Dhawan already has his celebration plans in line. Making Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Kiara Advani, Rohit Shetty, Athiya Shetty and others double down with laughter, Varun’s video is an exact reflection of our mood currently. Also Read - 'Don’t Allow Religious Gatherings, Processions During Lockdown', MHA Directs States

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared the video featuring a toddler donning a vest and a pair of shorts. Grooving hilariously to the beats of a song while standing on a chair, the toddler is too cute to miss. Varun captioned the video, “Once this ends I will celebrate like this (sic).” Quick to respond, while Tiger commented with clapping hands and tears of laughter emojis, Rohit and Athiya too posted tears of laughter emojis in the comments section. Nora wrote, “LMAOOOO (sic)” while Kiara commented, “Superbbb (sic)”, both punctuating it with tears of laughter emojis. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, suggested, “Mann dola dola dola (sic).” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's 'Freaky Friday' is Flashback to 'Creepy Kid' Days With 'Same Sajna-Dhajna, Same Conviction' | Check Picture

Actor Varun Dhawan is putting all his efforts to aid the battle against coronavirus. He recently committed to providing meals for the poor who are jobless or without a home and also for the medical staffs at the hospital. Varun Dhawan was one of the earliest from the Bollywood industry to pledge in his contribution of Rs 30 lakh to PM CARES Fund. Soon after Varun announced that he has pledged to donate the money, PM Modi thanked him for his contribution and wrote ‘Well said and well done’

With the lockdown and the growing spread of the coronavirus pushing all film releases to a later date in the second half of the year, Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1 is also being delayed. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the film which also features Sara Ali Khan has been pushed ahead and is ‘definitely not arriving in May’. The report adds that the producers of all big films are going to sit together to decide on the release dates of their films once the lockdown is over.