Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal Announce Pregnancy, Arjun Kapoor Says ‘Daddy & Mommy No. 1’

Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal Announce Pregnancy, Seek Blessing and Love

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal announced the pregnancy on Sunday. The Bhediya actor took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans. The actor shared a picture where he can be seen kissing Natasha’s baby bump. The duo is expecting their first child together after 3 years of marriage.

