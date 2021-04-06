Tirap: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and her wife Natasha Dalal recently donated Rs 1 lakh as relief assistance to the fire victims of Longliang at Lazu Circle at Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh. Varun has been shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya and camping in Zero since February. Varun and Natasha handed over the amount to Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang, who is on her way to Tirap to meet the victims. Also Read - IPL 2021: Two More Ground-Staff Members Among Three Positive Coronavirus Cases at Wankhede Stadium

Photos of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have gone viral where they are seen posing in traditional attires helping those who suffered due to the fire tragedy at Tirap Districts in Arunachal Pradesh. A Twitter user shared pictures of the newly married couple. In one of the pics, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Amar Kaushik and others from team Bhediya are seen sitting together and chatting. Also Read - BCC vs PU Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Milan 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Bergamo Cricket Club vs Pioltello United Match 6 at Milan Cricket Ground 3:00 PM IST April 6 Tuesday

Bhediya is a horror-comedy in which Varun Dhawan will be seen turning into a werewolf on a full moon night. Bhediya is a part of Maddock Film’s horror-comedy universe, which also includes Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi. The actor had shared a teaser of the same and wrote, “#BHEDIYA ka pranaam #stree ji aur #roohi ji ko In theatres 14TH April 2022.” Bhediya also stars Kriti Sanon.

Bhediya will release on April 14, 2022.