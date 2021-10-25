Karwa Chauth 2021: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on Sunday, October 24 in Mumbai. The couple took to social media to share some beautiful moments from the celebrations. While Natasha dolled up in a lavender suit for the festival, Varun stuck to the traditional orange kurta. In one of the photos, Natasha was seen looking through the sieve performing the Karwa Chauth rituals.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: This Is How To Break Fast If You Cannot Sight Moon Due To Heavy Rainfall

Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal looked absolutely lovely together and charming under the dim yellow lights. Each picture speaks volumes of their beautiful chemistry, making fans go gaga over their bonding. Varun penned a little note sending out wishes to fans and well wishers. "MOON please..Happy #karwachauth to everyone," he wrote.

Have a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)



In January this year, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot at an intimate wedding at Alibaug’s The Mansion House. It was an intimate affair with family members and close friends presence. The wedding was attended by Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan, and designer Manish Malhotra among others.

The actor had confirmed dating Natasha on the sixth season of Koffee With Karan. He had said, “I am dating her and we are a couple…I plan to marry her.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1. Apart from this, he is all set to team up with Sriram Raghavan for Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal’s biopic soon. He will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya.