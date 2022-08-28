Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Slay in Ethnic Wear: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the hottest young power couples of B-town who know how to rock the party scene. The duo arrived at designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding in pure ethnic wear. While Varun wore a sheer white Kurta-Pajama and looked his dashing best in the desi attire. Natasha looked graceful in a white ensemble with a maang teeka. The couple twinning in white will make any die-heart romantic gushing over their stunning wedding look in traditional outfits. Kunal and Arpita’s wedding is one of the most talked about occasions with the big wigs of Bollywood arriving to grace the grand celebration.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Set Major Couple Goals at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta Grand Wedding

KUNAL RAWAL-ARPITA MEHTA’S DREAMY WEDDING

Kunal is one of the most celebrated designers who specializes in men’s wear. He doesn’t need any introduction in the world of fashion as he has spent over 15 years in the industry. Arpita, on the other hand is among the most popular celeb designers. She has styled Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, etc. Kunal and Arpita are finally gettinghitched after dating for ten years. Also Read - Kunal Rawal Pre-Wedding Bash: Varun-Natasha, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika-Arjun And Others Attend The Starry Affair - Watch Viral Videos

As two ace designers are about to exchange wedding vows, some unique fashion statements are expected at the grand bash.

