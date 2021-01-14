Actor Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot in January 2021. It has been said that the couple with their respective families and close friends have shared e-invites and the location of the wedding will be Alibaug (almost 90 kilometers from Mumbai). Natasha is Varun’s childhood friend and their wedding has been the talk of the town for the longest time now. They were all set to marry in December, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to postpone their wedding. Now, it has been reported in Pinkvilla that Varun and Natasha will tie the knot on Jan 24. Yes, it’s true. Also Read - It's a Girl For Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli! From Alia Bhatt To Sania Mirza, Celebs Pour In Their Congratulations!

A source close to the family told the portal that VD's family has already sent out e-invites asking people to block their dates from January 22 to 25. Apparently, the wedding celebrations will take place on 22 and 23. It will start with Sangeet, then Mehendi and then the big day will be on 24 when Natasha will take down the aisle. "I just received an e-invite & I am happy that finally, it's happening. You might see many B-towners heading to Alibaug to attend David Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan's Wedding. It's going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding with all the wedding festivities." Earlier speaking about getting hitched, Varun Dhawan had told Filmfare, "Everyone is talking about this [marriage] for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty."

Natasha Dalal runs her own clothing brand by her own name 'Natasha Dalal Label'. She sells bridal lehengas, bridal wear, gowns and we are expecting that she is all set to wear her very own label.

A few days ago, Varun had told Filmfare about his wedding. He said, “Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.

In his interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan, VD revealed that it took years for Natasha to say yes for bring VD’s girlfriend. They were in a same school and were just good friends. Dhawan once shared that he is glad to have her in his life because she isn’t in this relationship just because he is an actor. He further shared that they share a deep connection and it is like family.

However, the family hasn’t announced anything yet.