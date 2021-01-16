Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to marry his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal next weekend in the picturesque location of Alibaug. The couple has finally decided to take the plunge in a beach wedding and the preparations have begun. The two lovers have invited their Bollywood friends and colleagues to the wedding and their pre-wedding functions will also see a gamut of celebrities. Around 200 guests are expected to bless the couple. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Tie Knot in 10 Days! Know E-Invite, Date, Venue, Guest List Details

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding Sangeet to be choreographed by Karan Johar

As reported by PeepingMoon, Varun-Natasha have got their celebrity friends by their side to make the whole event more extravagant. It is believed that filmmaker and Varun's mentor Karan Johar will be choreographing the couple's Sangeet night with performances from the likes of Salman-Katrina, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan, Kiara Advani, and Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora among others. Karan did the same for Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Armaan Jain at their wedding Sangeet.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s pre-wedding functions

After Sangeet, the couple will have their Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies in a day event after which they will be hosting a rocking Cocktail night for the guests in Alibaug. The couple is all geared up to take their pheras in a sunset ceremony on the beach.

Sonam Kapoor to not attend Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s wedding in Alibaug

Varun-Natasha have chosen the big Republic Day weekend to go for the entire wedding festivities as that’s the time when the industry is anyway relaxing and taking a backseat at work. The couple’s friend, actor Sonam Kapoor, is not expected to attend the wedding because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions since she’s currently shooting in Glasgow for Blind.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s wedding outfits

Natasha is a fashion designer herself and therefore, she has decided to take charge of her own wedding trousseau. She will be flaunting a wedding lehenga curated by her own label while Varun has given the responsibility of his wedding outfit to friend and designer Kunal Rawal who has designed outfits for Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in the past.

Big wedding reception in Mumbai

After wrapping the entire festive weekend in Alibaug, Varun-Natasha will be hosting a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for the rest of their industry colleagues and the colleagues of his father, David Dhawan.

All set for a big Bollywood wedding then?