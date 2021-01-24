Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding is taking place today, i.e. January 24, 2021, at Alibaug’s The Mansion House. Varun’s close friend and mentor Karan Johar has arrived at the venue. He can be seen in a Versace tracksuit with his sunglasses on. Karan Johar boarded a ferry to make his way to #VarunKiShadi. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding LIVE From Alibaug: Karan Johar Leaves, Team 'Humpty' Spotted

Karan completed his look with a black mask and carried a yellow side sling bag.

Take a look at the pictures of Karan Johar at Varun Dhawan’s wedding:



PC: Viral Bhayani

It is been reported that Karan Johar will organise the sangeet ceremony where Varun’s friends and family are expected to dance. A source informed, “Of course Karan will dance. But Arjun Kapoor,Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor are also dancing at Varun and Natasha’s sangeet ceremony.”