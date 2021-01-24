Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding LIVE From Alibaug: Pandit ji Arrives, Celebrations Continue

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to bring his real-life Dulhania home. The popular Gen Y star is getting married to his school friend Natasha Dalal in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. The starry wedding is taking place in Alibaug at a beachside property called The Mansion House. Everything is set and more and more Bollywood guests are reaching the wedding venue as we write this. Apart from the close friends and family members of Varun-Natasha, their industry colleagues and school friends are also invited. Also Read - Meet Varun Dhawan's Wife-to-be Natasha Dalal, The Shy And Stunning Bride of The Day

While the phones and unofficial cameras are not allowed inside the wedding venue, the paparazzi are stationed outside The Mansion House to get a glimpse of the stunning couple on their big day. While Karan Johar is expected to choreograph their Sangeet ceremony which is expected to happen right after the wedding as a tribute to the newlyweds, Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez among others are expected to perform. Check out the live updates: Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Get Married in Alibaug Today, Here's All What we Know so Far

11:30 am: Arjun Kapoor is expected to attend his friend Varun Dhawan‘s wedding in Alibaug today. However, it’s still not confirmed whether he will be joined by his girlfriend Malaika Arora or not. Things might become a little awkward if both Arjun and Salman bump into each other at the wedding. Also Read - Varun Dhawan's Car Meets With Accident in Alibaug Ahead of Wedding With Natasha Dalal: Report

11:20 am: The Pandit ji has arrived at the wedding venue. The paparazzi clicked the priest entering The Mansion House as the wedding rituals have begun for the day and soon, Varun will be seen decked up as the most handsome groom anyone has ever seen.

11:05 am: Kunal Kohli was clicked with his daughter frolicking around The Mansion House. He waved to the paparazzi and flashed the widest smile with his daughter.