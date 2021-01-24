Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to bring his real-life Dulhania home. The popular Gen Y star is getting married to his school friend Natasha Dalal in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. The starry wedding is taking place in Alibaug at a beachside property called The Mansion House. Everything is set and more and more Bollywood guests are reaching the wedding venue as we write this. Apart from the close friends and family members of Varun-Natasha, their industry colleagues and school friends are also invited. Also Read - Meet Varun Dhawan's Wife-to-be Natasha Dalal, The Shy And Stunning Bride of The Day

While the phones and unofficial cameras are not allowed inside the wedding venue, the paparazzi are stationed outside The Mansion House to get a glimpse of the stunning couple on their big day. While Karan Johar is expected to choreograph their Sangeet ceremony which is expected to happen right after the wedding as a tribute to the newlyweds, Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez among others are expected to perform. Check out the live updates: Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Get Married in Alibaug Today, Here's All What we Know so Far

10:30 pm: Here comes the newly married couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal! They meet and greet paps soon after entering marital bliss. Varun and Natasha pose for paparazzi and pose with the paps. They walked hand-in-hand while making their way out of the venue. How sweet! Also Read - Varun Dhawan's Car Meets With Accident in Alibaug Ahead of Wedding With Natasha Dalal: Report

8:00 pm: Mandatory COVID-19 Test For All Guests Attending Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Wedding Functions

7:30 pm: Pictures from outside the venue are here. The wedding venue- The Mansion House, Alibaug lights up. A perfect atmosphere is created on the wedding day. Dhol beats and the band can be heard from outside the venue.

6:00 pm: Varun Dhawan’s close friend Zoa Morani looks stunning in her comfy and stylish lehenga. She has been a part of the groom squad. In the afternoon, Zoa was seen wearing a Team Humpty t-shirt and now, in the evening, she was papped in a beautiful teal green lehenga with a golden shimmery blouse with matching jewelry. She completed her look with her hair tied in a bun. No doubt, Zoa looked amazing.

5:45 pm: As per the report in TOI, the wedding rituals have started and are currently underway. The DJ and band party will be performed a little later in the evening after the two get married. There are a few chances of Varun Dhawan’s baraat procession, that might take place inside the venue. The report further suggests that VD and ND may step out for the paps to pose.

02:45 pm: Karan Johar reaches Alibaug. The popular filmmaker and Varun Dhawan’s mentor reached The Mansion House to bless the couple and attend the post-wedding festivities.

2:00 pm: Karan Johar leaves Mumbai for Alibaug to bless his ‘student’ Varun Dhawan as he gets married to Natasha Dalal at The Mansion House.

1:00 pm: Team groom that includes Varun Dhawan’s childhood friend Zoa Morani, was spotted outside the wedding venue wearing cool T-shirts that had ‘Team Humpty’ and ‘Team Veer’ written on them.

12:10 pm: As per a report in Pinkvilla, it’s a day wedding for Varun and Natasha. While the Pandit ji has arrived and begun all the rituals, the shubh muhurat of the pheras is 12:30 pm.

11:30 am: Arjun Kapoor is expected to attend his friend Varun Dhawan‘s wedding in Alibaug today. However, it’s still not confirmed whether he will be joined by his girlfriend Malaika Arora or not. Things might become a little awkward if both Arjun and Salman bump into each other at the wedding.

11:20 am: The Pandit ji has arrived at the wedding venue. The paparazzi clicked the priest entering The Mansion House as the wedding rituals have begun for the day and soon, Varun will be seen decked up as the most handsome groom anyone has ever seen.

11:05 am: Kunal Kohli was clicked with his daughter frolicking around The Mansion House. He waved to the paparazzi and flashed the widest smile with his daughter.