The wedding celebrations of Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal have begun. The couple has kept the paparazzi on their toes ever since their wedding dates were confirmed. Varun and Natasha will be tying the knot in Alibaug, a coastal town on the outskirts of Mumbai. The couple left their Mumbai residence on Friday morning to reach The Mansion House in Alibaug where they will be celebrating their nuptials on January 23-24. The celebrations have started from today with sangeet ceremony and the dhol walas have come. A video is circulating on social media where the families and friends reached the venue and the function starts with dhol beats.

Varun Dhawan and his family have also reached the venue and we are just waiting to the glimpse of the soon-to marry couple. Their wedding will be the first big Bollywood shaadi of 2021 and everyone's eye is on them. The wedding of the two will take place on January 24, 2021 followed by a reception in Mumbai.

Watch the video and listen to the dhol beats from the sangeet ceremony here:

Varun and Natasha have been childhood sweethearts and have been in a relationship for many years now. Both the families have decided to take COVID-19 precautions and the security has also been tighten up. A tight security cover with a sizeable number of guards can be seen all around the venue. More CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure that things go smoothly.

Alibaug is a favorite weekend getaway spot for Mumbaikars especially celeb like Shah Rukh Khan.

We congratulate them for the new beginings!