Varun Dhawan net worth: Actor buys a farm; enjoys ‘chai and biscuits’ in open air, says ‘biggest achievement’ – Watch

Varun Dhawan recently bought a farm and shared a glimpse of his new property on Instagram. The actor, who earns through films, endorsements and investments, has an estimated net worth of Rs...

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Varun Dhawan's new farm (PC- Twitter)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has added a farm to his list of achievements. The actor recently shared a video from his new property, giving fans a glimpse of the place and explaining why the purchase means so much to him. In the video, Varun can be seen standing on the farm while enjoying a cup of chai with biscuits. He revealed that buying the property is the “biggest achievement” of his life. “Maine khet liya hai. Yeh khet,” he said, adding that he simply wanted a place where he could enjoy his tea and biscuits in the pleasant weather.

Varun captioned the Instagram post, “I bought a farm.” The video quickly received love from fans, with many congratulating the actor on his new purchase. Some users also praised him for embracing a quieter and healthier lifestyle, while others joked about him shooting a hit film at the farm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan’s net worth

Over the past 14 years, Varun Dhawan has built a successful career in Bollywood and moved beyond the “star kid” tag to become one of the industry’s popular commercial actors. He has been part of films such as Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Varun Dhawan’s estimated net worth is $50 million, which is around Rs 430 crore. The estimate is based on his earnings from films, brand endorsements, investments and other assets. His consistent work in the film industry has helped him build a substantial fortune.

Movies remain one of Varun’s biggest sources of income. According to TOI, the actor reportedly charges between Rs 20 crore and Rs 30 crore for a film, depending on the project and his profit-sharing deal.

Over the years, he has featured in campaigns for brands including Coca-Cola, Frooti, LUX Cozi, Reebok, Fossil, Skybags, Oppo and Navratna, according to MarketingMind. His association with several major brands has further strengthened his position as one of Bollywood’s marketable stars.