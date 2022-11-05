Varun Dhawan Opens up About Battling Vestibular Hypofunction, Read His Full Statement

Varun Dhawan confessed he has gone through Vestibular Hypofunction Disorder where he was pushed to take a break from work.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has earned a lot of love and praise for his amazing performances in Jugjugg Jeeyo, Sui Dhaaga, and now will be seen in upcoming film Bhediya. Ahead of it, the actor is currently busy with the promotions of Bhediya and amid all of his busy schedule, he opened up about battling vestibular hypofunction – a disorder that affects the balance of an individual. Varun Dhawan also confessed about pushing himself too hard post-pandemic as if there is a race. During an event in Mumbai, Varun said that he was forced to take a break after he got diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction.

Varun Dhawan told India Today that a few things also changed post-pandemic for him and he started pushing himself much harder with his film JugJugg Jeeyo. He said, “It felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself. Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs.”

What is Vestibular Hypofunction?

With vestibular hypofunction, the balance part of the inner ear is not working properly. This can occur on one side (unilateral hypofunction), or on both sides of the head. The disorder happens when the part of the inner ear fails to work properly and sends error messages to the brain.